FTX Token (FTT) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $246.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

