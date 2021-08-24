Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.12. 32,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,005,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,879,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

