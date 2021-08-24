Function X Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Function X has a market capitalization of $54.11 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,479.74 or 0.99864083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 113,548,609 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

