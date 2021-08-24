Function X Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Function X has a market capitalization of $54.11 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,479.74 or 0.99864083 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00070922 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010375 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009869 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
