Fundamenta Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $441,853.74 and $232,645.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,617,240 coins and its circulating supply is 942,711 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

