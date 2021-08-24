Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp Purchases 181,506 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 601,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,167. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Funko by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

