Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $875,179.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $875,179.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

