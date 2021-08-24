Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Shares of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) traded down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

