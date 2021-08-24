Futu (FUTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FUTU opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

