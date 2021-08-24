G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

