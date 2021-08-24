Gala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.70 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $192.27 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

