GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $25.58 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00365470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,263,916 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

