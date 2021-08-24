GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $610,845.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

