GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 14.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.68 and last traded at $189.51. Approximately 153,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,402,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of -2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

