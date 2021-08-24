Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Sells £430,891.20 in Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Tina Southall sold 23,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04), for a total transaction of £430,891.20 ($562,962.11).

GYS stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($24.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,845.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91. Gamesys Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gamesys Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

