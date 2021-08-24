Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,345.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($30.64) and last traded at GBX 2,325 ($30.38), with a volume of 34727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($29.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,050.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

