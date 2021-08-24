Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 70,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,817,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $708.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

