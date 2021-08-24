Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 32,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 320,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 303,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

