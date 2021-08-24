GateToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.21 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00009438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $347.28 million and $10.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,271,816 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

