GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of GATX worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $91,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

