GCN Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,976.59 and $36.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00373029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

