Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

