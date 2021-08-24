Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

