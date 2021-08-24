Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.40. 6,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 262,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

