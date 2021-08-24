Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.40 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00010504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $961,266.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

