GenesisX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,765.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $90,896.50 and $1,765.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,834,531 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.