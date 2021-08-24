Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of THRM opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

