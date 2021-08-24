Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.