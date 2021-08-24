Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Genuine Parts worth $58,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

