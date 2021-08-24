Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $227,071.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,219,389 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

