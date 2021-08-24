Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 252.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Giant has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $34,566.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019249 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001562 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 215.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 10,124,658 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,656 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

