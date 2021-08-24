Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8.37 or 0.00017444 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $118.88 million and $28.60 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

