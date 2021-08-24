Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 84 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

