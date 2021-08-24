Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0077 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $69,098.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.