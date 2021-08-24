Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Globe Life worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 16.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,205. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

