Gnosis Price Hits $272.32 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $409.73 million and $14.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $272.32 or 0.00566863 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.