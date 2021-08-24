GoByte Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $342,543.76 and $119.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.