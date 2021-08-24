GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.14 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,144,554,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,679,989 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

