GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,517,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 9,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.