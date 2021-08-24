Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 10,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,394,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $968,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $84,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.