Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 10,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,394,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.02.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
