Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $277.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

