GoldenPyrex Reaches Market Cap of $547,820.30 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $547,820.30 and $11.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars.

