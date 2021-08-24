good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Up 5.6%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 1,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

