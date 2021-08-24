GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at $116,958,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,509,388 shares of company stock valued at $53,525,960. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.