Goose Finance (EGG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184,971.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $184,971.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

