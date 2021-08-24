Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 92% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $834,279.66 and approximately $2.30 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

