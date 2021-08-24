Graft Market Cap Reaches $259,760.98 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Graft has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $259,760.98 and approximately $34,364.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

