Graviocoin Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00364697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

