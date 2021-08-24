GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0034

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $20,927.60 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,193,275 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

