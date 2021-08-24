GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 7.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
