GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 7.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

