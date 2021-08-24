Group Ii Lp Column Sells 4,539 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 252,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $941.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

